CWC receives $100K through Metallica Scholars Initiative, All Within My Hands Foundation

(Fremont County, WY) – Central Wyoming College is honored to be a recipient of this year’s Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI) through All Within My Hands (AWMH).

This year eleven new schools, including Central Wyoming College, join the AWMH Foundation’s roster of community colleges, with each receiving $100,000 to enhance the student experience within career and technical education programs.

Launched in 2019 by AWMH in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), MSI began with ten colleges and primarily manufacturing programs.

With steady development at the hands of creative and dedicated leadership, MSI now directly supports 42 schools across 33 states and offers diverse workforce opportunities for students interested in gaining the skills and training necessary to find meaningful and well-paying careers.

Additional curricula will include culinary arts, fire technology, hospitality, and many other fields of study.

To date, AWMH has invested over $6M in the American workforce, reaffirming a commitment to career and technical education at the local level.

CWC is grateful to be included and a part of this amazing initiative through the generosity of Metallica and the AWMH!

