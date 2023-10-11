CWC Board of Trustees to meet October 18

(Riverton, WY) – The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by Zoom video teleconference.

To join the ZOOM meeting, use this link. Please mute your microphone when joining the meeting. For audio only, using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162#

NOTE: Visitors are asked to please avoid talking during the meeting, unless recognized by the Board Chair.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m.

II. EXECUTIVE SESSION (if needed)

III. WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION OF GUESTS

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. STUDENT, EMPLOYEE ASSOCIATION, WYOMING PBS, AND CWC FOUNDATION REPORTS

A. Student Senate

B. Professional Personnel Association

C. Classified Staff Association

D. The Faculty

E. Wyoming PBS

F. CWC Foundation

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Minutes – September 20, 2023

B. Acceptance of Bills – September 2023

C. Board Travel Budget

VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

VIII. NEW BUSINESS

A. Approval of Palo Alto Firewall Replacement

B. Easement Approval

C. Personnel

Other Personnel Actions (as needed) Human Resources Report

IX. ACCEPTANCE OF MONITORING REPORT

Sustainability Monitoring Report Part I – Mr. Willie Noseep, Vice President for Administrative Services

X. REPORTS

President’s Report

XI. NEXT REGULAR MEETING/SUGGESTED AGENDA ITEMS/ADDITIONAL TRUSTEE COMMENTS AND/OR REPORTS ON ADVANCEMENT IN THE COMMUNITY

A. CWC Foundation

B. Association of Community College Trustees

C. Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees

D. Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC)

E. CWC BOCHES

F. Teton County BOCES

G. Attendance at College Events

H. Other Engagement with Community to Advance College

XII. ADJOURNMENT: BOARD EVALUATION OF MEETING