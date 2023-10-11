More

    CWC Board of Trustees to meet October 18

    Sponsored by Central Wyoming College
    Sponsored by Central Wyoming College
    (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    (Riverton, WY) – The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by Zoom video teleconference.

    To join the ZOOM meeting, use this link. Please mute your microphone when joining the meeting. For audio only, using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162#

    NOTE: Visitors are asked to please avoid talking during the meeting, unless recognized by the Board Chair.

    AGENDA

    I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m.

    II. EXECUTIVE SESSION (if needed)

    III. WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION OF GUESTS

    IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

    V. STUDENT, EMPLOYEE ASSOCIATION, WYOMING PBS, AND CWC FOUNDATION REPORTS
    A. Student Senate
    B. Professional Personnel Association
    C. Classified Staff Association
    D. The Faculty
    E. Wyoming PBS
    F. CWC Foundation

    VI. CONSENT AGENDA
    A. Approval of Minutes – September 20, 2023
    B. Acceptance of Bills – September 2023
    C. Board Travel Budget

    VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

    VIII. NEW BUSINESS
    A. Approval of Palo Alto Firewall Replacement
    B. Easement Approval
    C. Personnel

    1. Other Personnel Actions (as needed)
    2. Human Resources Report

    IX. ACCEPTANCE OF MONITORING REPORT
    Sustainability Monitoring Report Part I – Mr. Willie Noseep, Vice President for Administrative Services

    X. REPORTS
    President’s Report

    XI. NEXT REGULAR MEETING/SUGGESTED AGENDA ITEMS/ADDITIONAL TRUSTEE COMMENTS AND/OR REPORTS ON ADVANCEMENT IN THE COMMUNITY
    A. CWC Foundation
    B. Association of Community College Trustees
    C. Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees
    D. Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC)
    E. CWC BOCHES
    F. Teton County BOCES
    G. Attendance at College Events
    H. Other Engagement with Community to Advance College

    XII. ADJOURNMENT: BOARD EVALUATION OF MEETING

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.