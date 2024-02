(Riverton, WY) – Central Wyoming College men’s and women’s basketball double-header against Western Wyoming College was postponed and rescheduled due to poor travel conditions Thursday.

The games will now be played next Thursday, February 22nd at Rustler Gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

CWC is still scheduled to take on Northwestern Community College this Saturday in Riverton at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

