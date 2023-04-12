The crack sealing project at Hunt Field Airport in Lander will be taking place April 17-20, 2023, near the hangars and on the runway. Please review the timeline to understand the impact of the project.

Timeline

Monday, April 17 – The crack sealing will be taking place near the hangars. The hangars that will have crack sealing near them will include 301-305, 400, 402, 404, 409, 411, 413, 600-603 and possibly 510-517.

Advertisement

Tuesday, April 18 – There will be a runway closure from 6 AM to 8 PM during the crack sealing process. Please plan accordingly.

Wednesday, April 19 – There will be a runway closure from 6 AM to 8 PM during the crack sealing process. Please plan accordingly.

Thursday, April 20 – The crack sealing project will continue to take place near the hangars mentioned above.

Chris Johnson, Airport and Fire Hall Facilities Manager will send out a NOTAM on April 15 or 16 to reflect the closure and the time frame mentioned above. If you have questions about the project, please reach out to Chris Johnson at 307-330-3408.

Advertisement