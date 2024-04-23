17 home schoolers received introductions of flight last week

(Lander, WY) – Although brisk, the morning of Friday, April 19, at Hunt Field Airport in Lander, John Larsen, Matt Millsap, Sam Rodgers, Jeff Kimber, Randy Frost, and others with the EAA Chapter 1020 (Experimental Aircraft Association) volunteered their time and aircraft to give free introductions of flight to 17 Home Schooled Young Eagles.

Home School Teacher and Mom, Kris Sandall, coordinated the event for students ages 8-17.

A special thank you to Kelly Kennedy and Gerry Matheny with Classic Air Medical for providing the students with a firsthand experience of a helicopter.

h/t Christy Kimber