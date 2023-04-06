County 10 Sports to cover Lander baseball with the Legends and Lobos

(Lander, WY) – County 10 is pleased to announce our expansion of Fremont County sports coverage continues. This high school season, we started high-definition video streaming for Lander Valley and Riverton High School football and basketball. The support of the community was overwhelming and we appreciate everyone who has tuned into our sports coverage all year long.

Last summer, County 10 brought you Riverton Raiders and selected Lander Legends baseball to live on YouTube, which was the first time we covered baseball on radio and live video coverage.

Last year, Lander brought back Legion Baseball for the first time in over a decade with a C-team. The ball club has now been sanctioned for Legion Baseball and will be competing for titles with an A and C clubs this year.

County 10 will have coverage of the Lander Legends throughout the season. Including home and away games. There is no finalized schedule yet for the Legends, but as soon as it’s released we’ll provide it here. County 10 will also have coverage on our YouTube and Facebook pages. We will also broadcast on terrestrial radio, KOVE 1330 AM and 107.7 FM

County 10 is also excited to announce our coverage of the Lander Lobos. The Lobos are a Senior Babe Ruth team that has dominated Wyoming ranks for the last couple of seasons, including a State Championship last year, and a trip to the Pacific Northwest region tournament (which they are hosting in 2024)! County 10 will have select coverage of the Lobos this season with coverage on our YouTube and Facebook pages. We will also have radio broadcasts on KOVE 1330 AM and 107.7 FM.

Stay tuned for when schedules are finalized! County 10 is excited to continue to bring Fremont County sports!