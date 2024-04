(Atlanta, GA) – Former Cheyenne Post Six baseball player Brandon Nimmo has been in a bit of a slump lately. Frankly, so have his New York Mets.

The leadoff man broke through his struggles Monday night in Atlanta, however. Nimmo was 4 for 4 with a pair of singles, two punishing home runs and five RBI.

Brandon homered 435 feet in the 5th inning and 420 feet in the 7th. The Mets rallied to an 8-7 victory over the Braves and will return to action Wednesday night.

