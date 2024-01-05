(WATCH LIVE): Lander Valley vs Worland boys basketball

(Pinedale, WY) – Lander Valley basketball is back in action after the Christmas break. The Lady Tigers will be in Rawlins for three games while the boys play in Pinedale. County 10 will have coverage of the boy’s games this weekend.

The Tigers are 1-5 overall on the season. will start their three games against Worland. Lander will look to snap a 10-game losing streak against the Warriors. Lander last defeated Worland on February 28, 2020.

Catch the live coverage on our YouTube page! The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Advertisement