Coffee Time: ‘Greatest Gift’ campaign encourages folks to complete advance directive care plans

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Liz Lightner, along with Ami Vincent from the LOR Foundation.

Lightner stopped by KOVE to talk about the “Greatest Gift Campaign,” which is providing Advance Directive care opportunities for folks in Fremont County.

With support from the LOR Foundation, Lightner’s groups Better Your Goodbyes and Dementia Friendly Lander have partnered with the Lander Free Medical Clinic, Anam Cara Caregiving, and MyDirectives.com to encourage Lander community members to complete their Advance Care Plan and have the important conversations with their loved ones and medical team regarding their decisions.

The campaign goes through April of this year, and folks who “complete the “D’s”” (Decide on your wishes, Designate a healthcare proxy, Discuss them with your family and medical team, Distribute plans to medical providers, and Document/Digitize them) will be eligible to receive a $25 gift card to Mr.d D’s.

For more information, you can call Liz at 307-438-9276, read about it here, or check out the full Coffee Time interview with Lightner and Vincent below!





