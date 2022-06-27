Lander Lobos are champions

(Fremont County, WY) – The Lander Lobos are the 2022 U18 Senior Babe Ruth Champions. They would play five games in a span of four days. Sunday in particular would be a highly competitive games for the Lobos.

Lander vs Valor

The Lobos’ first game on Sunday was against the Valor Vikings (Casper). The Lobos trailed beginning in the third inning where Valor lead 8-7. Neither team would put up runs until the bottom of the seventh.

All eyes were on Justin Whalen with two outs and in the batter’s box with an 0-2 count. A grounder to center would score two runs including the game-winning run to play in the afternoon championship game. You can watch the game-winning hit below.

Box Score:

Valor: 0 2 4 2 0 0 0

Lander: 2 0 2 3 0 0 2

Lander vs Cheyenne

The championship game would see the Lobos take on the Coyotes from Cheyenne. The two teams played with a friendly approach despite it being the championship game. They truly enjoyed playing against each other.

The Lobos never once trailed in their win against Cheyenne. With one on third in the top of the seventh and the game-tying run at the plate, Taylor Pierce would throw the game-winning strikeout to help the Lobos claim the name champions. You can also watch the game-winning pitch below.

Box Score

Cheyenne: 0 1 1 0 1 0 0

Lander: 2 0 1 0 1 1 X

Lander Lobos other scores

Lander 11 Cheyenne 1

Lander 29 Green River 2

Gillette 5 Lander 3

The Lobos will now have the opportunity to play regionals in Oregon.