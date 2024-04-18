WhatsHappening: Wyoming Youth in STEM conferences at CWC on May 14 & 15

(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Youth in STEM organization in Riverton will celebrate 20 years of hosting annual conferences for youth in the 7th through 12th grades on May 14 and May 15, 2024.

Their first Women in Science conference was held in October 2004 and their first Men in Science conference for the same age group in 2008.

In 2017, the organization’s name was changed to Wyoming Youth in STEM, with conferences alternating between women (Women in STEM) and men (Men in STEM) for several years.

Advertisement

Wyoming Youth in STEM strives to educate and inspire the youth of Wyoming to explore the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields and career opportunities through various educational and learning activities; their efforts have made a significant impact on the youth of Wyoming.

2024 Women and Men in STEM Conferences

The Men in STEM conference will be held on May 14, 2024, with May 15, 2024, being set aside for the Women in STEM conference, both to be held at Central Wyoming College (CWC) in Riverton. The conferences will be day-long events for young men and women in grades 7-9 from across much of central and western Wyoming.

Committee members, volunteers, career exploration display representatives, and workshop presenters will arrive early each day to begin preparing CWC’s Rustler gymnasium, which will serve as the venue for the opening ceremonies, career exploration displays, breakfast, and lunch. Students will begin to arrive by 8:45 a.m., with the first of three workshops to be held in the Health and Science Center starting at 9:35 a.m.

During the workshops, students will receive interactive introductions to STEM-related careers. All presenters will be providing interactive, hands-on learning experiences where students can truly understand the duties and opportunities within specific careers.

Advertisement

Workshops at the 2024 Men in STEM conference will include: Measurement of Time in Astronomy, Exploring How Carbon Dioxide Behaves in the Atmosphere, Careers in the Health Fields, Battle of the Air Masses Trivia, Paper Ball Run, Bike Jumps, Solving Crimes, Reflect & Refract to Create Holograms, Soil Health, Ways of Measuring Water, and How to be a Safe Journeyman Lineman.

Workshops at the 2024 Women in STEM conference will include: Introduction to Nature Journaling, Ecosystem Exploration, Self-Driving Cars, Exploring How Carbon Dioxide Behaves in the Atmosphere, Tribal Archeology, Paper Ball Run, Medical Mystery Escape Room, Solving Crimes, Life Cycle of an Oil & Gas Prospect, Soil Health, and Journeyman Lineman.

Each day will conclude with closing ceremonies and door prizes around 2:00 p.m.

Advertisement

Peggy Peterson reports, “These conferences are a wonderful opportunity to promote the STEM fields among this age group. This a critical time for the students, because this is when most young people lose interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. By offering these annual events, which include hands-on laboratory work and first-hand experiences with professional representatives in the STEM fields, we feel we can encourage the students by providing meaningful experiences and role models.”

Learn more about the Wyoming Youth in STEM organization by visiting their website and Facebook page.