County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – September 22, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log is now separated by reporting agency (Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office), and includes arrests, citations and other notable calls.

Advertisement

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Social media comments have been disabled for all Law Enforcement Log posts.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

Advertisement

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; REDDI – Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately; RP – Reporting Party, UTL – Unable To Locate

Riverton Police Department Arrests:

Advertisement

Girten, Dareck, 32, Lander, Unlawful Contact, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject chased and grabbed her 4 year old son

Headley, Mary, 21, Kinnear, Toxic Substance, Available Narrative: subject was found huffing spray deodorant in Riverton City Park

Antelope, John, 56, Pavillion, Probation Violation, No Narrative Available

Riverton Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Property Destruction: Hill Street, 9:11 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone had cut the corners off of the license plates of two trailers in the area to get the tags; report pending with extra patrol provided for the area

Tobacco Problem X2: Major Ave./W Sunset Drive, Available Narrative: a 12 year old and 14 year old were both cited at RMS and RHS for tobacco use

Theft: W Main Street, 4:40 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised subject stole shoes; report pending with nothing shown in the involvements