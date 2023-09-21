County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – September 21, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log is now separated by reporting agency (Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office), and includes arrests, citations and other notable calls.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Social media comments have been disabled for all Law Enforcement Log posts.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; REDDI – Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately; RP – Reporting Party, UTL – Unable To Locate

Riverton Police Department Arrests:

Bigmedicine, Doug, 45, Ethete, 3 Riverton Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject was sleeping under a vehicle; when RPD made contact they found out he had the warrants

Bush, Heidi, 48, Riverton, City Warrant, Available Narrative: RPD Officer recognized the suspect, nade contact

Riverton Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Trespassing: W Main Street, 5:20 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised that two subjects stole vodka from the store but soon came back and returned it; RP requested a trespass; “Officers located the two nearby and found that Aleeah Crispin, 49 yoa transient had been issued a trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion and cited her for Trespassing. Her 63 yoa companion was issued a trespass notice”