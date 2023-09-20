County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – September 20, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

Riverton Police Department Arrests:

Shakespeare, Jennifer, 38, Hudson, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: Click here

Riverton Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 9:10 AM, Available Narrative: “Theft was of a bottle of vodka and the 40 yoa suspect, who has been identified through surveillance video, was GOA. A report was taken”

Drug Use: W Sunset Drive, 3:51 PM, Available Narrative: 15 year old Riverton girl was cited for use of THC

Theft: Heather Drive, 5:31 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a backpack was stolen from their house; “a 22 yoa suspect has been named and a report is pending”