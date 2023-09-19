County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – September 19, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log is now separated by reporting agency (Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office), and includes arrests, citations and other notable calls.

Advertisement

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Social media comments have been disabled for all Law Enforcement Log posts.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

Advertisement

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; REDDI – Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately; RP – Reporting Party, UTL – Unable To Locate

Riverton Police Department Arrests:

Advertisement

Blackburn, Clarinda, 41, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: “Officers located those involved nearby and after an on scene investigation arrested Clarinda Blackburn, 41 yoa from Riverton for Domestic Battery after it was determined she had hit a 69 yoa male family member in the face cutting him on the bridge of his nose”

Stinnette, Trey, 39, Riverton, County Warrant, Littering, Interference, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight; “When officers arrived the fight was over but they did see a fellow dump a quantity of trash on the ground and when they tried to talk to him he fled. Trey Stinnette, 39 yoa from Riverton was later found hiding in a nearby dumpster and found to have a Fremont County arrest warrant for FTA on a DWUI. He was arrested on the warrant and was also charged with littering and Interference”

Washington, Trayton, 22, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP reported assault; “No assault had taken place and the RP said that she had called because she was mad that others had alcohol and she didn’t. Two of the individuals contacted were moved along but the third was too intoxicated to car for his own welfare. Trayton Washington, 22 yoa from Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Riverton Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Cheyenne Ave., 2:15 PM, Available Narrative: “A stolen report was taken on a vehicle and a suspect was named. The car was later located in Billings Montana but there are no details on the recovery”