County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – September 1

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log is now separated by reporting agency (Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office), and includes arrests, citations and other notable calls.

Advertisement

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Social media comments have been disabled for all Law Enforcement Log posts.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

Advertisement

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; REDDI – Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately; RP – Reporting Party, UTL – Unable To Locate

Riverton Police Department Arrests:

Advertisement

Willow, Charles, 20, Riverton, Use of a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Knife); Available Narrative: RP advised that Willow brandished a weapon at them; “Officers located a fellow nearby who matched the description. As it turned out the gun was a BB pistol but he also had a large kitchen knife on his person and admitted to having used THC gummies.”

Riverton Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 2:57 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject tried to steal a cart full of groceries; “A suspect and vehicle have been identified in the involvements but a report is pending.”

Burglary: Edith Street, 4:54 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they came home and things were out of place leading them to believe someone broke in; report pending

Citizen Assist: S Federal Blvd., 8:57 PM: Available Narrative: Officer assisted a subject who fell out of their wheelchair

Threatening: N Federal Blvd., 9:55 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject was threatening and running at people; report pending

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Forest Drive, 2:14 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they observed a man get stuck in a tree after attempting to flee from a nearby rooftop; report pending