In loving memory, Jacob “Danny” Greenamyer

Jacob “Danny” Greenamyer, 45, of Lander Wyoming, passed away surrounded by loved ones, on January 7, 2024 after a difficult battle with cancer.

Danny was born on August 16, 1978 in southern California. He moved to Cave Junction, Oregon in his early child hood. He attended Cave Junction schools and graduated in 1996.

Shortly after high school, Danny began working with Duro-Last roofing where he traveled all over the United States on their warranty technician team.

In 2001, he married his High School sweet heart, Heather Latke.

In 2004, Danny started work at Rogue Truck Body to be closer to home and begin their family. Jacob Greenamyer II was born January 2006 and Ryder Greenamyer was born January 2008.

In 2011 Danny began working in the oil fields in Wyoming. Danny, Heather, and their boys moved to Lander Wyoming in 2012 and fell in love with the area. In order to spend more time with his family, he began working with Artery Construction in Lander in 2017 and continued to work there until his death.

Danny enjoyed being outside with his boys fishing, hunting, camping, and dirt bike riding. He was always working on a project, whether it was the house, yard, building a trailer, or working on his ’69 Jeepster Commando.

He also enjoyed cooking, grilling and trying new recipes to give to family and friends.

He was active in the cub and boy scouts for many years and enjoyed the numerous adventures with the troop.

He was a member of the Wyoming Chapter South pass #1867 E Clampus Vitus. He enjoyed working on their historical projects and the annual Haunted House.

Danny always had a smile on his face and a willingness to help anyone that had a need, family, friend, or stranger. Anyone who knew Danny knew that he was the most loving and devoted father, husband, and friend anyone could ask for and will always be remembered.

Danny was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Greenamyer; father, Charles Greenamyer; and nephews, Aaron O’Grady and Jimmie O’Grady.

Danny is survived by his wife Heather Greenamyer; sons Jacob Greenamyer and Ryder Greenamyer; brothers Jim O’Grady and Sean O’Grady; parents in law Dave and Norah Latzke; brother and sister in law Darren and Davida Smith; nephews Andrew O’Grady, Matthew O’Grady, Sean O’Grady, and Jeremiah Smith; nieces Alicia Rufener, Shannon Lynch, Teagan O’Grady, and Mariah Smith; many Great nieces and nephews; and many friends that were considered family.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering and BBQ at his house June 1st at 3PM.

