Riverton Police arrest suspect for involuntary manslaughter in connection to April 26 house fire

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) has shared in a press release issued today, May 9, that they have taken 55-year-old Riverton man Vurnon Doney into custody in connection to the previously reported April 26 house fire.

The house fire occurred on the 1300 Block of E Main Street on April 26, and at the time RPD received a call reporting the fire at approximately 2:20 AM, where a woman was possibly trapped inside the home.

Riverton Firefighters arrived to an active fire inside the home, where they discovered a deceased person inside, the release continues.

The victim was later identified as 48-year-old Riverton woman Eve Newton (the results of an autopsy are still pending, according to the release).

Detectives and Special Fire Investigators were later called in, after signs of accelerants were found inside the home.

The release goes on to state that an arrest warrant for Vurnon was issued for involuntary manslaughter, and that he was arrested at a home on Blackfoot Ave.

He was booked into Fremont County Jail for his warrant, and the release asks for anyone with information to please call Detective Nethicumara at (307) 856-4891.

County 10 will provide updates on the case as they become available.