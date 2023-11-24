County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 23/24, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Addison, Dawn, 44, St. Stephens, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects “attempting to get into vehicles;” “Responding officer found two individuals sleeping in a vehicle which was parked on the lot and after further investigation Dawn Addison, 44 yoa from Saint Stephens and Haley Headley, 20 yoa from Riverton were both arrested for Public Intoxication”

Headley, Haley, 20, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: See Above

Friday, Chauncey, 57, Ethete, Available Narrative: RP advised “Chauncy Friday, 57 yoa from Ethete had been issued a No Trespass notice for the business on a prior occasion and so, after receiving medical clearance, he was arrested for Trespassing”

Vargas, Araceli, 36, Riveron, Available Narrative: RP advised of multiple subjects fighting the bar; “When officers arrived two individuals were still fighting and Araceli Vargas, 36 yoa from Riverton and Anissa Wallowing bull, 28 yoa from Cheyenne were both arrested for Fighting in Public”

Wallowing Bull, Anissa, 28, Cheyenne, Available Narrative: See Above

Jolley, Emily, 24, Lander, Probation and Parole Arrest and Hold, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: “Emily Jolley, 24 yoa from Lander was arrested for Probation and Parole and was also later found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine for which she was also charged”

Boyd, Cole, 28, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of verbal assault; “Verbal argument between the two over who was going to cook the turkey. Routine checks on the two involved found that Cole Boyd, 28 yoa from Riverton had a Riverton Municipal arrest warrant and he was taken into custody”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vehicle Theft: W Bell Ave., 7:31 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen vehicle; “The keys had been left in the vehicle and a stolen report was taken. Approximately three hours later an RPD officer spotted the vehicle and a short pursuit ensued when he tried to stop it. The three occupants, 14, 15 and 16 yoa Riverton girls fled from the scene but were caught and taken into custody. The 14 yoa girl was charged with Auto Theft, MIP (BAC .058) Eluding and Interference. The 16 yoa girl, who was also listed as a Runaway, was charged with MUI (BAC of .116) and Interference and the 15 yoa girl was charged with Interference”

Theft: Pinecrest, 8:25 AM, Available Narrative: RP returned purse found on walkway; “The owner fo the purse was contacted and it was determined that the purse had been stolen from her parked vehicle the night before. A report was taken”

Theft: E Adams Ave., 11:48 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen purse; “Purse had been left in an unlocked parked vehicle. A report was taken”

