County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 22, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Friday, Quade, 19, Riverton, Shoplifting, MUI, No Trespass Citation, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects who stole alcohol; “A citizen saw two fellows running out of a local liquor store and followed them while calling police on his cell phone. Based on his information officers located Quade Friday, 19 yoa from Riverton and Charles Willow 20 yoa from Riverton hiding in the restroom of a nearby clinic. Both were arrested for shoplifting two bottles of rum valued at $37.40 and MUI for possessing it. They were also issued No Trespass notice for the involved business”

Willow, Charles, 20, Riverton, Shoplifting, MUI, No Trespass Citation, Available Narrative: See above

Medicinecloud, Kayla, 40, Riverton, City Warrant, Available Narrative: “Kayla Medicinecloud, 40 yoa from Riverton was the driver of a vehicle which was stopped for a traffic violation. Routine checks revealed a Riverton Warrant for her arrest and she was taken into custody. She bonded out a short while later”

Yellowbear, Radene, 25, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Radene Yellowbear, 25 yoa from Riverton was the driver of a vehicle which was stopped for not having license plates. A routine check for wants found a Fremont County warrant for her arrest and she was taken into custody”

Oldman, Thomas, 35, Arapahoe, City Warrant, Interference, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol stopped two individuals for jaywalking and while talking to them found that one of them, Thomas Oldman, 35 yoa from Arapahoe had a Riverton City warrant for which he was arrested. Initially when contacted Oldman had balled up his fists and attempted to “Move in” on the officer at which time he was taken to ground and so he was also charged with Interference”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vandalism: W Main Street, 1:39 PM, Available Narrative: “Indecipherable red spray paint graffiti to the side of the building. Report taken”

MIP/MUI: Sunset Drive, 4:52 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of juveniles drinking; “Lawrence Jenkins, 18 yoa from Riverton was cited for MUI”

MIP/MUI: Forest Drive, 12:50 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they could hear someone outside of their house trying to get in; “Officers located Lawrence Jenkins, 18 yoa from Riverton nearby and cited him for MUI”