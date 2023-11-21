County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 21, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Carroll, Bridget, 45, Riverton, DWUI, Cited for No Insurance, Available Narrative: RP advised of a possibly drunk driver; “Bridget Carroll. 45 yoa from Riverton was driving a black 2010 Mazda in the parking lot when she struck a parked red 2006 Toyota. The Mazda had minor damage to the front and the Toyota had a large dent to the rear door. Mz. Carroll, who admitted to being the driver of the Mazda, showed signs of intoxication and failed Field Sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for DWUI and cited for no insurance”

King, Kurtys, 45, Riverton, 3 County Warrants, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: RP advised they had possibly located a stolen vehicle; “The vehicle owner had not yet filed a stolen report but when routine checks for wants were run on Kurtys King, 45 yoa from Riverton it was found that he had three active Fremont County arrest warrants and he was taken into custody. In a search incident to his arrest he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and he was also charged with that”

Gonzales, Lisa, 51, Fort Washakie, Failure to Appear County Warrant, Available Narrative: Gonzales was in a vehicle that had been stopped for another reason and was arrested after routine check for wants

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 9:47 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they had video of three subjects doing burnouts in the bays and wanted them trespassed

Theft: W Main Street, 7:15 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised that a group of subjects grabbed three bottles from the business and ran away; “Report pending but involvements show that a 15 yoa Riverton boy and a 14 yoa Riverton boy were both arrested for Shoplifting”