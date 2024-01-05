County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 5, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

RPD Arrests:

Preston, Ryan, 43, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officer contacted Ryan Preston, 43 yoa from Riverton whom he knew to have a Fremont county warrant for Violation of a Protection Order and took him in to custody”

Antelope, Shawn, 30, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out near a warehouse; “Officers made contact with Shawn Antelope, 30 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Antelope, Noah, 18, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight between two subjects that was going from verbal to physical; “Responding officers contacted Noah Antelope, 18 yoa from Riverton and arrested him on an active Fremont County warrant”

Shaw, Richard, 69, Riverton, Polk County Florida Extradition Warrant, Available Narrative: “RPD officers were advised by Polk County Florida investigators that they had a full extradition warrant for Richard Shaw, 69 yoa from Riverton. With that information officers then went to Mister Shaw’s residence and took him into custody on the warrant”

Moss, Brian, 39, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated individual knocking on people’s doors; “Responding officer located Brian Moss, 39 yoa from Arapahoe in the area who matched the given description and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Quiver, Johnathan, 28, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised neighbors were being loud; “Johnathan Quiver, 28 yoa from Riverton had become loud and abusive when he had been asked to leave the residence. Routine checks for warrants revealed a Riverton Municipal warrant for Failure to Appear and he was arrested on that. He was also issued a no trespass notice for the involved residence”

Trosper, Reginald, 30, Ethete, 2 Municipal Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects sleeping in the lobby; “Officers contacted the two and found that one of them, Reginald Trosper, 30 yoa from Ethete had two Riverton Municipal warrants and took him into custody. The other individual, a 35 yoa female, was moved along”

