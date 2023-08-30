County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – August 30

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Riverton Police Department Arrests:

Blackburn, Sandra, 62, Riverton, 3 County Warrants, Available Narrative: Patrol officer recognized Blackburn and knew she had warrants for her arrest

Kornder, Thaddeus, 51, Riverton, 2 County Warrants, Available Narrative: Click here for full report

Friday, Chauncey, 56, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: Friday was found passed out on an abandoned couch in the alley of the 800 block of North Federal

Shakespeare, David, 43, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: RPD received a REDDI call that Shakespeare appeared intoxicated while going through business drive-through, was swerving, smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and struggled to park the car

Riverton Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: N 4th Street West, 7:40 AM, Available Narrative: Vehicle was backed into in a “parking lot fender bender”

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 8:53 AM, Available Narrative: RP stated the subject was standing on the corner of E Jackson and Federal screaming profanities; subject left the area when asked to do so

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 4:23 PM, Available Narrative: 42-year-old John Bushyhead from Arapahoe was cited for shoplifting

Simple Assault: N Broadway Ave. and E Fremont Ave., 5:23 PM, Available Narrative: “Officers located a 63 yoa male victim who had been punched in the face and was bleeding. After talking with him and several witness’ a description of the suspect was obtained and he was located in Riverton City park. Jacob Burgess, 38 yoa from Gilbert, Arizona was cited for Battery. The victim refused medical treatment.”

Simple Assault: N Federal Blvd., 7:37 PM: Available Narrative: Patrick Miller, 24, Antonio Miller, 22, both from Arapahoe, were cited for battery; click here for full report