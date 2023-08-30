17-year-old stopped assault in Riverton Tuesday

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – Two citations were given and one person was arrested following a reported assault that was stopped by a 17-year-old in Riverton Tuesday evening, August 29, according to the August 30 Riverton Police Department (RPD) call log report.

Arapahoe residents Patrick Miller, 24, and Antonio Miller, 22, were both cited for battery, while Thaddeus Kornder, 51, was arrested on two Fremont County warrants.

A 17-year-old male reportedly saw an individual assaulting a female subject in the 400 block of N Federal Blvd. around 7:30 PM yesterday evening, and when he went to her aid, was also assaulted.

At one point during the incident, one of the suspects told another one to “Get the gun,” the report states.

When officers arrived on scene they were directed to four individuals who were sitting in a nearby truck, and after the four of them were removed from the vehicle officers recovered a loaded 20 gauge shotgun.

The shotgun reportedly had the barrel and stock cut short in violation of Federal law, and investigation continues in regards to the illegal firearm.

No further details were shared as to the condition of the 17-year-old or original assault victim, but County 10 will provide updates as they become available.