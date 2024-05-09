County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – May 9, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Juvenile, 15, Riverton, MUI, Aggravated Assault, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject was stabbed; “After their investigation officers arrested a 15 yoa Riverton girl, who had a BAC of .14, for MIP and Aggravated Assault after they determined she had stabbed a 16 yoa Riverton girl in the left armpit. The victim was examined by EMS and her injury was apparently minor and she was not transported. A six inch silver kitchen knife was recovered and booked in to evidence”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Dog at Large: N 5th Street West, 8:43 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of two dogs at large; “Makenna Maez, 24 yoa from Riverton was cited for Dog At Large as this was third time she had been contacted in regards to this”

Hit and Run: E Jackson Ave., 9:44 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone has been running into their fence; report taken

Theft: E Main Street, 1:38 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen necklace; “A report has been started in regards to the theft of a gold necklace valued at $358 and a suspect has been identified”