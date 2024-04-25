County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 25, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to remove a citation given to Robert Anderson. The original citation was given in error and has been dismissed.



Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Chiles, Philip, 61 Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “n Philip Chiles, 61 yoa from Riverton was stopped for driving a vhehicle with the wrong plates and found to have a Fremont County warrant for which he was arrested. Mister Chiles was also cited for having the wrong plates on his vehicle, Driving While Under Suspension and No Insurance”

Blackburn, Nicholas, 29, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of an assault; “Responding officers found no evidence that an assault had taken place but one of those present, Nicholas Blackburn, 29 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Riverton Municipal warrant”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Sexual Assault: 4:32 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a sexual assault that occurred on April 19; report taken

Theft: W Sunset Drive, 3:14 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they were assaulted and theater their vehicle/belongings were stolen