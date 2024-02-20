County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office February 20, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

FCSO Arrests:

Fightingbear, Rolanda, 37, Riverton, Warrant for 2 Counts of Methamphetamine Delivery, Available Narrative: none

Powell, Daniel, 65, Riverton, Contempt of Court, Available Narrative: none

Rynesh, Erik, 31, Dubois, State of Kansas Parole Violation Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Warren, Jacob, 24, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Interference with Peace Officer, No Proof of Insurance, DWUI, Registration Violation, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised subject took off on foot

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

None

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 96 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 65 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 3 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 4 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 3 of them reporting property damage.

20 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 0 Driving While Under The Influence, 6 other alcohol related charges, 6 felony charges, and 29 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 145 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 141 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 4 inmates are being housed out of the facility.