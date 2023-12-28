County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office December 28, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

FCSO Arrests:

Albright, Cory, 32, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of a truck stopped in the middle of the road with a passed out driver

Blackburn, Cheryl, 39, Riverton, Fremont County Warrants for: Probation revocation and Contempt of Court, Uinta County Warrant for Failure to Appear, Available Narrative: none

Felter, Arvin, 32, Riverton, DWUI, Fleeing/Attempting to Elude, Interference with a Peace Officer, DWUS, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Reckless Driving, Registration Violation, No Proof of Insurance, Speeding, Available Narrative: read here

Welch, James, 31, Riverton, Reckless Driving, Possession of Control Substance, DWUS, Speeding, Interference with a Peace Officer

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Highway 789, Lander, 2:39 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen four wheeler

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 40 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 20 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 1 time.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 2 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with of them reporting injuries and of them reporting property damage.

10 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 3 Driving While Under The Influence, 1 other alcohol related charge, O felony charges, and 28 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 138 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 136 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 2 inmates are being housed out of the facility.