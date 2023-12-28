Reported drunk driver arrested after leading law enforcement on chase through Riverton, crashing vehicle

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) –32-year-old Riverton man Arvin Felter faces multiple charges after fleeing from law enforcement and crashing his vehicle on Wednesday, December 27, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) call log report shared on December 28.

In total, Felter faces charges for: Driving While Under the Influence, Fleeing/Attempting to Elude, Interference with a Peace Officer, Driving While Under Suspension, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Reckless Driving, Registration Violation, No Proof of Insurance and Speeding.

Law enforcement attempted to make a traffic stop on Felter’s vehicle after they received reports of a driver who had “backed into a fence and broke some posts,” according to the FCSO log, but Felter soon fled before ultimately crashing in the 1600 block of N Smith Road, near the 1500 block of E Monroe Ave.

Felter and the vehicle’s other two occupants received minor injuries.

County 10 will provide updates on ensuing Court proceedings for Felter, which can be viewed here.