County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office December 18, 2023

NOTE: Communication systems were down on Friday, December 15; this blotter was made available on December 17.

FCSO Arrests:

Arey, Richard, 45, Riverton, Larceny, Available Narrative: none

Clifford, Frederick, 53, Pine Ridge South Dakota, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Nalley, Justin, 40, Marble Hill Georgia, Breach of Peace, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Agency Assist: Highway 28, Lander, 12:28 PM, Available Narrative: click here to read more

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 81 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 49 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 5 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 1 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

12 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 0 Driving While Under The Influence, O other alcohol related charges, 4 felony charges, and 22 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 140 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 138 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 2 inmates are being housed out of the facility.