County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office April 1, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Duran, Quinn, 32, Riverton, Reckless Endangering, Available Narrative: none

Quiver-Whiteplume, Amiel, 31, Arapahoe, Battery, Available Narrative: none

Warren, Artissa, 21, Kinnear, DWUI, Driving Road Ways Laned for Traffic, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fire Dept. Assist: Paradise Valley Road, 10:15 AM, Available Narrative: FCSO assisted with a grass/brush fire

Search and Rescue: Three Forks Road, 8:35 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of sibling stuck about 8-10 miles away on his four wheeler

PI Accident: Highway 789, Jeffrey City, 8:46 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a truck on its side

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 92 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 71 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 8 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 2 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 1 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

19 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 2 Driving While Under The Influence, 6 other alcohol related charges, 4 felony charges, and 33 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 154 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 150 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention. out of the facility, and 4 inmates are being housed out of the facility.