County 10 Conversations: Ivan Posey, Tribal Education Coordinator

(Fremont County, WY) – Ivan Posey is enthusiastic about Fremont County, the Wind River Reservation and believes strongly in the education of our local youth.

Posey served in the United States Army, was a liaison for former Wyoming Governor Dave Freudenthal and has held a variety of positions in Fremont County.

We were thrilled to have Ivan drop by as our first guest on KOVE’s ‘Today in the 10’ show. You can catch the show live from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. on 1330 AM, 107.7 FM or streaming here.

You can hear the full conversation with Ivan in the player below or finding the County 10 Podcast on all major pod platforms!