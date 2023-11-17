RivertonBiz: Country Cottage Quilt Shoppe under new ownership, ribbon cutting this Saturday

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

Country Cottage Quilt Shoppe is under new ownership. The Riverton Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting on Saturday, November 18, at 9 a.m. Along with the chamber festivities, Country Cottage is having an early bird special from 9-11 a.m. that morning with 20% off.

New owner, Brynn Franks, said there will be giveaways for everyone that comes in, hourly drawings, and 3 grand prizes – need not be present to win.

Country Cottage Quilt Shoppe is a local Pfaff and Handi Quilter dealer, carries a large selection of fabrics – over 1000 bolts, batiks, traditional and extra wide backings. Franks was excited to share that they will be carrying brand new lines, including aboriginal fabrics, Tula Pink Besties collection, Laundry Basket English Garden and many more.

Country Cottage Quilt Shoppe is located at 710 East Washington in Riverton and is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.