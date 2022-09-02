Cougars claw Panthers in Carbon County

The road was kind to the Wind River Cougars late Thursday afternoon in Carbon County. Wind River rolled over Class 1-A 9-man East Saratoga 46-14 behind a devastating running attack from their backfield tandem of Cooper Frederick and Jaycee Herbert.

The duo tallied 366 combined yards behind devastating blocking from T.J. Halleck, Tucker Jensen and Casey Befus. Casey Befus locked up a Saratoga defender {h/t Tonya Roe Befus}

Frederick had 108 yards on his first three carries for touchdowns of 67, 1 and 50-yards, leading the Cougars to an early 20-0 lead over the Panthers.

The scoring slowed in the middle periods with Saratoga’s Josiah Stockwell scoring a pair of touchdowns and on a two-point conversion run for all of the Panther’s points.

The Cougars traded scores on another one-yard run by Frederick, his fourth score of the afternoon, and a 27-yard scamper by Herbert. Saratoga’s Deke Herring broke up a pass intended for Jaycee Herbert {h/t Dana Davis Saratoga Sun}

The word around the campfire had the Cougars as a one-dimensional offense, relying solely on the run, but that wasn’t the case as they added 125 yards through the air with three different players completing passes.

The big play came from Carter Fowler to Herbert on a 72-yard catch and scoring play with 3:18 remaining in the game. The tandem connected early for a 42-yard gain. Frederick and Chris Burke had completions as well. The Wind River defense limited Saratoga to just 75 rushing yards {h/t Dana Davis Saratoga Sun}

Wind River opens their home portion of the season next Thursday under the lights of Leroy Sinner Field hosting Fremont County rival St. Stephen’s at 7 p.m.

Saratoga 0 6 8 0 – 14

Wind River 20 6 6 14 – 46

First Quarter

WR – Cooper Frederick 57-run (Jaycee Herbert from Carter Fowler) 9:30

WR – Frederick 1-run (pass failed) 5:31

WR – Frederick 50-run (pass failed) 4:32

Second Quarter

WR – Frederick 1-run (run failed) 5:41

SAR – Josiah Stockwell 2-run (pass failed) 2:42

Third Quarter

SAR – Stockwell 4-run (Stockwell run) 5:07

WR – Herbert 27-run (pass failed) 4:01

Fourth Quarter

WR – Herbert 29-run (Frederick from Burke) 7:42

WR – Herbert 72-pass from Fowler (pass failed) 3:18

Total Offense: Wind River 541, Saratoga 162

Rushing Offense: Wind River 381, Saratoga 75

Passing Offense: Wind River 135, Saratoga 87

Rushing: Wind River – Cooper Frederick 16-244, Jaycee Herbert 10-122, Calder Johnson 3-(-3)

Passing: Wind River – Cooper Frederick 3-5 7, Carter Fowler 2-2 114, Chris Burke 1-3

Receiving: Wind River – Jaycee Herbert 2-114, Carter Fowler 1-2, Cooper Frederick 1-3