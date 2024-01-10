Wyoming Indian holds onto rankings in latest poll

(Fremont County, WY) – The latest Wyopreps Coaches and Media basketball poll saw two Fremont County teams hang on in the polls. Wyoming Indian was the only school to rank in the top five this week.

The Lady Chiefs are ranked second in class 2A. Wyoming Indian went 1-1 this past. The Lady Blue of Shoshoni was the only other girl’s team to have earned votes this week.

The boy’s rankings had Wyoming Indian ranked fourth in 2A this week. The Chiefs earned three first-place votes. The Riverton Wolverines fell out of the rankings in 4A this week but did earn votes.

You can get the full breakdown of the girl’s rankings by clicking here. The full boy’s breakdown can be found by clicking here.