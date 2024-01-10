More

    Wyoming Indian holds onto rankings in latest poll

    Wyatt Burichka
    Wyatt Burichka
    Darwin Gambler worked inside - h/t Margaret Friday

    (Fremont County, WY) – The latest Wyopreps Coaches and Media basketball poll saw two Fremont County teams hang on in the polls. Wyoming Indian was the only school to rank in the top five this week.

    The Lady Chiefs are ranked second in class 2A. Wyoming Indian went 1-1 this past. The Lady Blue of Shoshoni was the only other girl’s team to have earned votes this week.

    The boy’s rankings had Wyoming Indian ranked fourth in 2A this week. The Chiefs earned three first-place votes. The Riverton Wolverines fell out of the rankings in 4A this week but did earn votes.

    Advertisement

    You can get the full breakdown of the girl’s rankings by clicking here. The full boy’s breakdown can be found by clicking here.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.