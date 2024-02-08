Riley Stone to the next level

Wind River senior Riley Stone made a bit of Cougar history on Wednesday afternoon, signing a National Letter of Intent to play golf at Governors State University, in University Park, Illinois. She will begin competing for the Jaguars this fall.

Stone plans to pursue a degree in psychology with the ultimate goal of earning a Ph.D. in Child Psychology. The signing announcement on the Governors State University Women’s golf page – h/t GSU

Stone was a member of the Lady Wolverine golf team at Riverton High School. She is the first girl to compete in golf at Wind River and only the third of all Wind River students to play at the high school level for Riverton.

Jordan James played as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to Riverton and Hunter Walker competed for the Wolverines just a year ago. Riley Stone poses with teammates Aspen Ablard, Tylynn McDonald, Anika Stanley, and Taelyn Leseberg with the Class 3-A Third Place trophy – h/t Wyopreps.com/James Yule

Stone is the first scholarship golfer signed from Wind River in the school’s 55-year history.

“Riley played earlier in her career in Utah, then moved to Wind River, “Wind River head coach Lars Flanagan said. “ She quickly adapted to our program and was very enjoyable to coach. Her best golf is ahead of her.”

Stone considers her middle game, chipping, to be the best part of her game.

Riley Stone hit with an iron on the Worland Golf Course at Class 3-A state golf last fall – h/t Wyopreps.com/James Yule

“They contacted me through the portal,” Stone said.”They offered me a scholarship and a place on the team.”

Stone enjoys the Riverton Country Club Course but thoroughly enjoyed playing at Jackson Hole.

She was the manager for the Wind River volleyball team and is currently the manager for the Lady Cougars basketball team.

Stone is the niece of Cassie Gibson and the daughter of the late Blue Stone and Misty Stone. Riley Stone signed a National Letter of Intent with her aunt Cassie Gibson and counselor teachers Stacey James and graduation coach Mara Mills – h/t Randy Tucker

The change from rural Pavillion to University Park, a suburb of Chicago just 30 miles south of the city will be an interesting transition.