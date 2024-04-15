Homicide reported in Lander; suspect in custody

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – A homicide has been reported to have occurred in Lander on Sunday, April 14, according to a press release from the Lander Police Department (LPD) issued on April 15.

“The Lander Police Department responded to a call for service on Sweetwater Street in Lander on April 14th at approximately 7:00 a.m. The original call was listed as a possible assault.

“Upon investigation Michael Ray Vigil, 39 years old, was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

“The identity of the victim is not being released at this time due to further investigation and pending notification to family. There is no ongoing threat to the community or surrounding areas. This was an isolated event that was handled by Lander Police Department and remains under investigation at this time.

“If you have any information in regard to this investigation please contact detective Sergeant Lutterman at 307-332-3401 extension 7.”

County 10 has submitted for a Coroner’s Public Docket request, which should be available in the coming weeks. We will provide updates on the case as it evolves.