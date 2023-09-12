Coroner: 106 coroner cases so far this year

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County Coroner Erin Ivie gave her monthly update to the Fremont County Commissioners on Tuesday, September 12. The data is as of August 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

So far this year, there have been 106 coroner cases—seven more than in 2022. Accidental deaths are at 28, 11 more than in 2022 for the same time period. Four suicides for this year, compared to five at this time in 2022. Three homicides, the same as for all of 2022.

Vehicular deaths are at 10 so far this year, compared to eight for the same period in 2022. Drugs and/or alcohol use is a common factor in most of these incidents (six of the 10).

Five autopsies were completed in August, two for out-of-county cases.

There have been no unclaimed burials this year. This office has assisted with three direct burials at Mountain View Cemetery.