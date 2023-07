(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Tuesday is looking slightly cooler than yesterday, with temperatures at or near normal across the state.

Winds increase during the afternoon, with 30+ mph gusts possible at times in the 10.

Southern parts of the state may see an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the day.

Highs will be in the 80’s and 90’s today, with lows tonight in the 50’s. h/t NWSR