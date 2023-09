(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, showers are spreading into areas west of the Divide this morning, which will then spread east of the Divide by midday.

Locally heavy rain will be possible, with northern portions having the best chance. Showers will end across the area late tonight.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 50’s.

