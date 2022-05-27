Community invited to participate in sharing libraries

Wyoming Indian Schools have sharing libraries open to the community at Wyoming Indian Elementary, the Northern Arapaho Tribal Office and Ethete Store. Anyone can take a book, share a book or read a book.

The book houses were made by Wyoming Indian Elementary Principal Brian Janish and the books were donated by Albany Public Library, Jackson Hole HS Key Club and through teacher book donation boxes.

The book houses were supported by the Northern Arapaho Business Council. The community is encouraged to participate in the sharing library.