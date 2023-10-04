Football conference alignment released; how does it affect Fremont County?

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 reported in early September about the enrollment numbers and where teams would stand in classifications. This saw a shift where teams will be in for at least the next two years for high school sports. Wyoming-football.com reported on October 4 about the conference alignment for football, which saw changes in a few areas. All schools in Fremont County aside from Dubois have some type of impact within their classification.

Lander and Riverton will stay in the 3A East. However, Worland will not be an opponent in the 3A ranks as they will move down to 2A. Riverton Wolverines’ Head Coach Mark Lenhardt will see a familiar team, Torrington move up to 3A again to replace Worland. Torrington and Worland was the only 3A change. This affects Lander and Riverton because of a new opponent in their conference. Riverton and Lander’s newest conference opponent is a substantially longer bus trip away than their previous opponent. The 3A West will remain the same.

3A East

Buffalo

Douglas

Lander

Rawlins

Riverton

Torrington

3A West

Cody

Evanston

Green River

Jackson

Powell

Star Valley

In Class 1A 9-Man west, Shoshoni, Wind River, and Wyoming Indian will now have just six teams in their conference including themselves. First, St. Stephens isn’t listed in the conference. According to Wyoming-football.com, the Eagles will be playing a JV schedule at either the six-man or nine-man level. This was in an email between commissioner Trevor Wilson and wyoming-football.com. This has yet to be determined. The Eagles have had a couple of rough seasons with forfeits happening left and right. Last year the Eagles got about halfway through the year before forfeiting the rest of their season.

The other notable for the 9-man West is with only six teams in the west, the east has seven teams. Riverside is now considered a six-man football team and will be going down to the six-man ranks next season. The West will have a similar scenario to 3A football where there aren’t many conference games in the season. We have seen Wind River and Shoshoni play JV squads like Natrona, Campbell County, and Cheyenne East. Wyoming Indian is playing Cody’s JV team on Thursday. Is this going to be the trend to fill the non-conference slate of the season? That will also be yet to be determined.

9-Man West

Big Piney

Greybull

Rocky Mountain

Shoshoni

Wind River

Wyoming Indian

9-Man East

Guernsey

Lingle Ft. Laramie

Pine Bluffs

Saratoga

Southeast

Wright

You just read the 9-man changes and just asked, how is Dubois not affected? There is a new team in six-man in Riverside. Yes, you would be right, but note that six-man football in Wyoming is not east and west. It’s a north and south conference. Riverside will be in the north which has seven teams. The South has six which Dubois is in. The two teams could play each other but it wouldn’t be a conference game. Also, they could play in the postseason but when it happens, that would be another story.

6-Man South

Casper Christian

Dubois

Encampment

Farson-Eden

Hanna Elk Mountain

Little Snake River

6-Man North

Burlington

Hulett

Kaycee

Meeteetse

Midwest

Riverside

Ten Sleep