Community Health’s Sage Weber is one of the top 10 nurses in Wyoming!

The Casper Star Tribune published a special nurse’s section (Nurses, the heart of health care) during National Nurses Week 2022. Earlier in the year, they had gathered nominations for great nurses from across the state. From these nominations, ten honorees were chosen. Honorees were selected by a local, credible panel of judges. One honoree was selected by a community vote. Community Health Center in Riverton & Lander was honored to have its Clinic Nurse Manager, Sage Weber selected as part of the top 10!

Sage has been a nurse for 9 years since graduating from the CWC nursing program in 2013. “My favorite part of nursing is being able to meet people where they are and help them feel more secure in their health and lives,” stated Sage in her Casper Star interview.

To read the entire interview with Sage (page 12), click here.