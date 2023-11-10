Community, families honoring our Veterans this weekend in Fremont County

I am so very grateful to our veterans and our military, not just on Veterans Day, but every day. I come from a big military/veteran legacy…my Grandfather Starks was in WWI; my Grandfather Quintana was a WWII pilot, and my biodad is a Vietnam veteran. When my kids were just littles, I never thought for even a minute that one day, not just one, but both of them would become U.S. Marines. My son is an OIF veteran; my daughter was actually in boot camp on Parris Island at the same time her brother was deployed.

I lived in Nashville at the time and was part of an organization called the Tennessee Marine Family…it was a tight group made up of Marine Corps moms, dads, brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, etc., who had deployed family members, and we came together as a community family to care for and support each other. We held fundraisers, care package drives, the annual Fallen Heroes Memorial Ride, and yes, helped in organizing memorial services for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

If folks wonder how I got so good at event planning and organization, it was by being in the TMF…a “boots on the grounds, roll up your sleeves and let’s do it” type of organization, where not only did every single volunteer have an important role and responsibility, we did our part and we did it together…no one excluded, no one left behind. Every event was a success because our community family was a community, engaged.

There’s a reason why it’s County 10: Community Engaged. I’m amazed at all the wonderful things that go on in Fremont County…not just on the weekend, but during the week, too…and I love being a part of such a great team that works hard to get that information out to everyone. We all have important roles and responsibilities; we do our part and we do it together…no one is excluded, no one is left behind. Community family engaged. It really might be like watching a duck on the water…a whole lot goes into what you see on County 10!

Even though it’s all about Veterans Day this weekend, there are other ongoing events going on, too…such as the Lander Art Center Members Show (art community), our Farmers Markets in Riverton and Lander (local producers, farm/garden/ranch communities)…the Lander Airport is still offering their Learn to Fly events (aeronautical community), there are Veteran’s Coffeehouse dates in Lander…plus, classes, meetings, and activities during the week that you can join and/or volunteer for. Great things happen during the week, too, and you can check those out on the County 10 event calendar…I encourage you to get your events and activities posted on the C10 calendar so we can follow up with you and find out more about the awesome things you’re doing in your own community family!

I look forward to seeing my Fremont County family out and about this weekend, thanking and honoring our veterans and those who have and actively serve. Semper fi!

On Friday…

There’s a Paws for Life Garage Sale today and tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 801 North Federal Blvd. They say there’s supposed to be lots of Christmas stuff…ornaments, stocking stuffers, etc. plus home decor, furniture, and more. “Lots of great items…no reasonable offer will be refused!” (but do remember that this is a fundraiser for the shelter and the furbabies!) For more information and updates, visit the Paws for Life Facebook page.

Lander Valley High School has two more performances of their Fall musical “The Addams Family: School Version” tonight and tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. in the LVHS Auditorium, 350 Baldwin Creek Road. Admission is FREE (donations accepted)! Sponsored by the LOR Foundation. For more info, visit their Facebook page.

Like to paint? Child Development Services of Fremont County is having a Paint Party tonight at the Riverton Elks Lodge. There’s a 40-person limit, and these painting events have been quite popular, so click here to sign up (hopefully, there are still spaces left). For more info, visit the CDSFC Facebook page.

And if you’re feelin’ like puttin’ on your dancin’ boots, the Riverton Senior Center has its Friday Night Dance tonight with Jess Corbett & Packin’ the Mail. Bring a snack and some cash to tip the band (no alcohol allowed). For more information, call 307-856-6332 or visit the Riverton Senior Center Facebook page. (Check out the Riverton Music & Dance Jam Facebook page, too! They’re usually jammin’ on Wednesdays at the Riverton Holiday Inn.)

On Saturday…

Click here for County 10’s Veterans Day events (thanks to Vince Tropea for putting this together!)

Riverton Veterans Day Parade

Riverton Veterans Events

Shoshoni

Veterans Day in Lander

Wyoming Indian Schools

The Riverton Kiwanis’ Annual Coats for Folks is going on this morning from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Heritage Hall, Fremont County Fairgrounds. There have been collection boxes all over Riverton, and this morning, the coats, hats, gloves, etc. will be given out to anyone in need (FYI, the Veterans Pancake Breakfast will also be going on over in the Fremont Center).

And hey, Riverton…there’s a new biz in town! Come to the opening of Blossoms & Boba Cafe today at 501 West Main Street. They open at 10:00 a.m. today….maybe stop by after the parade and welcome them into the community! So excited to have a new Main Street business! Check out their Facebook page and support your local businesses!

And ladies…it sounds like it’ll be a “wild” time tonight for the 7th Annual RMEF (Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation) Red Canyon Ladies Event. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Dinner, games, all kinds of great raffles and auctions…dress up in 80’s attire and get that big hair thing goin’ on! Tickets are $30. Click here to get yours! For more information, visit the Wyoming RMEF Facebook page.