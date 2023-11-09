RivertonBiz: Blossoms & Boba Cafe opens Nov. 11

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton is about to have a new cafe that offers a wide variety of goodies, savory foods, coffees, and, you guessed it, boba drinks.

Blossoms & Boba Cafe opens on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. They are located at 501 W Main Street (corner of Main and S 5th St. W).

The owners have been serving up boba in Fremont County for nearly two decades at the farmer’s markets and have now created a cute, comfortable brick-and-mortar store.

“It’ll be an easy place for everyone to just come and chill,” shared co-owner Jessica Fritz.

They will have gluten-free and diabetic-friendly options, and their ice cream is lactose-free for those with dairy allergies.

While they are going to have those gooey, sugar-laden brownies, their focus is on organic, whole grains, and overall healthier foods.

“We’re avoiding fried foods and those kinds of things,” Fritz explained. “We do lean towards being healthier.”

This completely women-owned business will also have fun things for the kiddos, like a Kids Club. Kids can sign up for the free club and get a surprise each time they visit and show their membership card.

They also have a 75-cent machine filled with nothing but anime stuff, cute novelty items, and more.

“We’re gonna have lots of cute stuff and fun things, and we just want it to be a fun place for everyone,” Fritz noted.

They will introduce many new things to the community, like boba crystals and jellies on top of their already many varieties of boba. Don’t worry, though. They will have prebuilt boba drinks and sandwiches on the menu for those who are not quite sure of what they want.

They will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to begin with. Those hours and days will likely change once they get settled in.

Follow their Facebook page, Blossoms & Boba Cafe, for the latest updates.