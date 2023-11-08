WhatsHappening: 2023 Riverton Veterans Day parade

(Riverton, WY) – The 2023 Veterans Day parade in Riverton will take to the streets this Saturday, with the parade set to kick off at 11:00 AM.

Decorate your cars, trucks, ATVs bikes, floats, marching bands, etc.; all entries are welcome.

There is no entry fee, but if you would like to donate, stop by the Veterans Hall on 417 East Main Street.

Click here to fill out the parade entry form, or email goriver[email protected] or call the Veterans Hall at (307) 463-0963.

Parade entrants will assemble on South 1st Street (behind Bank of the West/BMO) starting at 10:15 A.M., and the parade will commence in this order:

RPD Escort Colorguard and walking Veterans Veterans truck/trailer w/ hay bales Lander Pipe Band Performance Veterans Decorated Vehicles Parade Entries (will be lined up according to arrival time, after Veterans’ vehicles) EMS, Riverton/County Fire

Taps will be played at 11:00 A.M., and roll out will start at 11:01 AM.

(Remember; please move slowly with an adequate buffer zone in between entries.)

The procession will then go down Main Street to First Interstate Bank, where the National Anthem will be sung.

After the National Anthem, the parade will proceed down to S. 7th Street, and then turn right on S. 7th Street before wrapping up.