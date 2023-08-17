Commissioners’ August 16 special meeting recap

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for a special meeting on Wednesday, August 16. Below is a recap of the meeting.

The Commissioners approved funding of $25,000 from the Fremont County 1% fund to assist in the Horse Creek Road Curb Replacement Project in Dubois.

A letter of support to the Wyoming Business Council was approved for Charter Communications’ application for Connect Wyoming Capital Projects Fund Program funding for Fremont County.

Resolution No. 2023-18 was approved, authorizing the submission of an application for federal funding through the Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Program administered by the Wyoming Department of Transportation for Fremont County Commissioners for the purposes of the CMAQ 2024 Project.