Resolutions, bid, and more came before the Commissioners on Feb. 20

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Below is a recap.

The Commission accepted the bid from Yeates Construction Inc. for the LATC-funded Fremont Center Remodel Project in the amount of $233,651, authorized an additional $80,035 for the project and accepted the bid from Yeates Construction, Inc. in the amount of $76,224 to include two additional restrooms.

A Wyoming Association of Risk Management final proof of loss was approved in the amount of $14,846.22, less the $5,000 deductible, for a total insurance refund of $9,846.22 for damages to a Sheriff’s Office 2019 Ford Transit Van.

The Commission approved the appointment of Zachary H. Mahlum as a part-time assistant public defender for the 9th Judicial District.

Resolution No. 2024-05 was approved “Establishing a Fee Schedule for Public Records Requests Made Pursuant to the Wyoming Public Records Act.”

The Board approved a letter of support to USDA Rural Development for a Rural Business Development Grant for the City of Riverton’s grant proposal for a county-wide multi-use recreational feasibility study.

Orchard Hill Subdivision, lots 1 & 2 replat, was approved, which changes the lot lines between the two lots.

Resolution No. 2024-06 was approved “Vacation of a Publicly Dedicated Road Located Within Singing Creek Subdivision Lot 3A, Lots 2 & 3 Replat, and Singing Creek Subdivision Lots 4 & 5.”

You can watch the entire Commissioners’ meeting here.