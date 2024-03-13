Bids, MOVE awards and more came before the Commissioners on March 12

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 12. Below is a recap.

The Commission approved the real estate purchase agreement with Fremont County Community College District to sell the “CWC Equine Center” to Fremont County for the property located at 875 Gasser Road, Riverton, for use by the Fremont County Fair for a sum of $600,000 with funding through LATC funds.

The standard form of agreement between Yeates Construction and Fremont County for the Fremont Center Remodel Project was approved in the amount of $309,866 plus alternate #1 of $76,224 and alternate #3 of $11,845, with funding through LATC.

The Wyoming Association of Risk Management approved the final proof of loss for the May 2023 accident with a Western Star semi truck in the amount of $47,670.01. The $5,000 deductible is expected to be reimbursed once LGLP settles with the other driver’s private insurance.

The Commissioners accepted the resignation of Kimber Tower from the Fremont County Planning Commission with regret.

The Commission accepted the low bid from Gaudern Construction in the amount of $295,745 for the election storage building, with funding through LATC.

The vacation of lot 3A, Singing Creek Subdivision Lots 2 & 3 replat and vacation of lots 4& 5, Singing Creek Subdivision, was approved as recommended by the Fremont County Planning Commission.

Resolution No. 2024-08 was approved “To Place the Riverton Senior Citizen Service District Formation Question on the 2024 Primary Election Ballot” Following the Riverton School District #25 Boundaries.

Resolution No. 2024-09 was approved “To Place the Lander Senior Citizen Service District Formation Question on the 2024 Primary Election Ballot” Following the Lander School District #1 Boundaries.

The following one-half percent economic development funding recommendations were accepted from the MOVE Committee: Central Wyoming College Foundation – Fremont County Start-up Challenge – $90,000; Lander Housing Authority – Table Mountain Living Community – $325,000; Lander Presents – Programs – $20,000; and Pertech Industries, Inc. – New Service Line – $50,000, totaling $485,000.

To view the entire Commissioners’ meeting, click here.