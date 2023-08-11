Commissioners approved several items on August 8

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met on Tuesday, August 8, for their regular meeting. Below is a recap.

A letter was approved for submission to the Federal Highway Administration in support of the Wyoming US 20 Passing Lanes Project along US 20 connecting Thermopolis to Shoshoni and Shoshoni to Casper.

A Fiscal Year 2024 contract for services to victims of crime between the State of Wyoming, Office of the Attorney General, Division of Victim Services and Fremont County Attorney, and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Victim Witness Programs were approved.

Resolution No. 2023-17 “Appointment of a Special Prosecutor” with the Teton County Attorney’s Office was approved.

The retail liquor license application was approved for the Eastern Shoshone Tribe D/B/A Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel.

Approval was given to authorize funding through the capital revolving fund for the ISS Computer Replacement Project for the County Coroner’s Office and Planning Department totaling $7,570.00 and to accept the bid from Dell Computers in the amount of $7,570 for seven units.

The Hillcrest Drive Strategic Plan and proposed alternate were approved to move forward with engineering and design and ultimate reconstruction of Hillcrest Drive.

The Commission approved commencing the 45-day comment period regarding amendments to the Fremont County regular and simple subdivision regulations.

The Wyoming Modelers Park Subdivision was approved that will divide off a 20-acre parcel from the 234-acre parcel on which the Riverton Motorsports Complex sits, adjacent to the Riverton Airport just off Paradise Valley Road, for the purpose of developing a model airplane/car park.

The engagement letter was approved for Carver Florek & James, CPA’s, to conduct the Fremont County annual audit for the year ended June 30, 2023.

The entire Commissioner meeting can be watched here.